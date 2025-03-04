Andrew Schulz talks about the impact of comedy and podcasts on the 2024 election

Andrew Schulz, stand-up comedian and co-host of the Flagrant podcast, talked to The Times about podcasts and politics and the difference between having Democrats and Republicans on as guests. Schulz’s new comedy special, “Life,” will be released on Netflix on March 4.



