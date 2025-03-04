Russia is ‘trying to erase Ukrainian identity’ in ‘genocide war,’ say ‘Porcelain War’ doc filmmakers

Ukraine war documentary “Porcelain War” director Brendan Bellomo, Director/Film Participant Slava Leontyev, and film participant Frodo the dog spoke to The Times about their Oscar-nominated feature doc while on the red carpet of the Oscars.



“Porcelain War” follows three artists in Ukraine as they “defiantly find inspiration and beauty as they defend their culture and their country,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “Under roaring fighting jets, Ukrainian artists Slava, Anya, and Andrey stay behind, defiantly finding beauty amid destruction. Armed with art, cameras, and for the first time in their lives, guns, they show that while it’s easy to frighten people, it’s harder to destroy their passion for living.”