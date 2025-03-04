Advertisement
Russia is ‘trying to erase Ukrainian identity’ in ‘genocide war,’ say ‘Porcelain War’ doc filmmakers about the war in Ukraine, Russia and more.

By Nicholas Ducassi
 and Adriana DeGirolami
Ukraine war documentary “Porcelain War” director Brendan Bellomo, Director/Film Participant Slava Leontyev, and film participant Frodo the dog spoke to The Times about their Oscar-nominated feature doc while on the red carpet of the Oscars.

“Porcelain War” follows three artists in Ukraine as they “defiantly find inspiration and beauty as they defend their culture and their country,” according to the film’s official synopsis. “Under roaring fighting jets, Ukrainian artists Slava, Anya, and Andrey stay behind, defiantly finding beauty amid destruction. Armed with art, cameras, and for the first time in their lives, guns, they show that while it’s easy to frighten people, it’s harder to destroy their passion for living.”
Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

