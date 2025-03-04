An Oscar baby named Oscar?

Oscar nominated composer for “The Wild Robot” and his wife almost celebrated the birth of an Oscar.

The world was almost blessed with an Oscar baby named – what else – Oscar! Academy-Award winning composer, pianist and documentary filmmaker Kris Bowers, who was nominated for his second Oscar in as many years for Best Original Score for “The Wild Robot,” attended last night’s ceremony with his wife, actress Briana Nicole Henry, who is pregnant with their second child.



Henry shared that their due date is March 28 – meaning they could very well have welcomed their baby boy into the world last night!While the ceremony delivered plenty of laughs and a few surprises, it didn’t feature any baby deliveries, so Bowers and Henry are now free from their completely legally binding verbal agreement with The Times’ Ducassi to name him Oscar.



Kris Bowers and Ben Proudfoot won the Oscar for Best Documentary Short for their film, “The Last Repair Shop,” at the 2024 Oscars.