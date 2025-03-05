LA Times Today: Here’s everything new coming to Disneyland in 2025 (so far) — including $67-per-day tickets
When Disneyland opened its gates in 1955, the park was already looking toward a long, and magical, future. This year, the “Happiest Place on Earth” is celebrating its 70th birthday.
L.A. Times features columnist Todd Martens is here to talk about everything that Disney fans have to look forward to.
