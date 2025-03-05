Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:32
Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome two hatchlings
California

By Amy Hubbard
 and Kelvin Kuo
Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow have welcomed their first hatchling.

Thousands of eager viewers who have been watching the eagles’ nest on camera since the first pip showed over the weekend got to watch one of their hatchlings emerge with glimpses of tiny feathers and a beak appearing just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.

The Friends of Big Bear Valley announced the hatchlings may be imminent on Sunday after the first pip appeared. The group operates a 24-hour webcam that monitors the eagles’ nest 145 feet up in a Jeffrey pine overlooking Big Bear Lake.

Amy Hubbard

Amy Hubbard is a deputy editor on the Fast Break Desk, the Los Angeles Times’ breaking news team. She’s worked in a range of departments at The Times since 1993, including as copy chief for daily Calendar, Travel, Books and the AM Copy Desk; SEO chief; morning editor on the Metro desk; and assistant newsletters editor. In 2015, she began a four-year stint at personal finance website NerdWallet, where she was the Banking editor. Hubbard is a graduate of the University of Missouri, Columbia, School of Journalism.

Kelvin Kuo

Kelvin Kuo is a Sports photo editor at the Los Angeles Times. He finds a passion in inspiring people through photography.

