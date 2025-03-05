Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome two hatchlings

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow have welcomed their first hatchling.



Thousands of eager viewers who have been watching the eagles’ nest on camera since the first pip showed over the weekend got to watch one of their hatchlings emerge with glimpses of tiny feathers and a beak appearing just before 11:30 p.m. Monday.



The Friends of Big Bear Valley announced the hatchlings may be imminent on Sunday after the first pip appeared. The group operates a 24-hour webcam that monitors the eagles’ nest 145 feet up in a Jeffrey pine overlooking Big Bear Lake.



