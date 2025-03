Wildflower predictions for 2025

What kind of wildflower season can Southern California expect this spring? Well, most likely, a somewhat muted showing compared to last year’s riot of color.

Tom Carroll spoke with his colleague Jeanette Marantos about her recent piece that digs into why we probably won’t see a ton of blooms this season.