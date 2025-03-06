LA Times Today: In Altadena, a fight to save the trees that survived the fire
Some victims of the Altadena fire are feeling a second loss – many of their trees are now being cut down. Part of the cleanup effort includes removing surviving trees that could pose a threat to cleanup crews.
But a group of volunteer experts called Altadena green thinks the process is moving too fast.
