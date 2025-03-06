LA Times Today: Former Fire Chief Kristin Crowley loses bid to get her job back, winning just two votes

She terminated the fire chief after the Palisades fire. She says she wasn’t warned about the fire risk. Now, there are demands for her to be recalled.



These are just a few of the battles confronting L.A. Mayor Karen Bass.



L.A. Times city hall reporter David Zahniser has been following all of the political drama.