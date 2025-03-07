LA Times Today: ‘Goofy’ owls that nest underground become candidate for endangered status

Described as an “egg on legs,” you won’t find this little bird hooting from the tree canopy. The western burrowing owl makes its nests underground. And sadly, its population has fallen rapidly.



Lila Seidman covers wildlife for the L.A. Times and wrote about how the little goofy owl is under threat.