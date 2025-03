The SoCal city that only has 250 residents

The City of Industry, located in the San Gabriel Valley, is one of the least populated cities in the state. When the city was incorporated in 1957, the founders envisioned it to be specifically for industrial purposes. Despite employing tens of thousands of people, it only has about 250 actual residents. Video by @bexcastillo