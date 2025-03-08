Kevin Bacon and Erik Oleson answers our Very Important Questions

Kevin Bacon and “The Bondsman” showrunner Erik Oleson stopped by The L.A. Times studio at SXSW to answer our Very Important Questions. From the NFL’s most demonic franchise to which role he’d bring back from the dead, which he’d send to hell and who he sold his sold to to still look so young, Bacon dove deep (into the depths of hell).
