Advertisement
VIDEO | 02:35
Very Important Questions: Daveed Diggs and Katie Aselton
Entertainment & Arts

Very Important Questions: Daveed Diggs and Katie Aselton

By Nicholas Ducassi
 and Mark E. Potts
Daveed Diggs and Katie Aselton answer The Times’ Nick Ducassi’s Very Important Questions about their film “Magic Hour,” which premiered at SXSW on Friday.
Entertainment & Arts
Nicholas Ducassi

Nicholas Ducassi is an audience editor for Entertainment and Arts at the Los Angeles Times. He has interviewed artists at the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and more, including Eva Longoria, Seth Meyers, America Ferrera, Henry Winkler, Helen Mirren and Jamie Lee Curtis. His videos have garnered more than 100 million views and nominations from the Television Academy and the L.A. Press Club.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement