What is government cheese to the characters of ‘Government Cheese?”

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



David Oyelowo, Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Evan Ellison, Bokeem Woodbine, Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr talk about their SXSW film, “Government Cheese” at the L.A. Times studio in Austin, TX.