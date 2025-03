What happened to the clock in Larchmont Village?

If you ask a Larchmont Village resident about this street clock, they might tell you it’s time to get it fixed. For months now, it has been displaying the time incorrectly due to an electrical issue. The clock was gifted to the community in 2005 and can be found at 209 N. Larchmont Blvd. Video by Rebecca Castillo