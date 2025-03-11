Advertisement
LA Times Today: This new technology could hold water to fight future L.A. fires
LA Times Today: This new technology could hold water to fight future L.A. fires

As Los Angeles grappled with fire hydrants running dry during the Palisades fire, questions were being asked: is there another way, another solution?

L.A. Times reporter Ian James wrote about an innovative system of balloon-like water tanks called “water trees” that could be the answer.
