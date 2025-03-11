LA Times Today: This new technology could hold water to fight future L.A. fires
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
As Los Angeles grappled with fire hydrants running dry during the Palisades fire, questions were being asked: is there another way, another solution?
L.A. Times reporter Ian James wrote about an innovative system of balloon-like water tanks called “water trees” that could be the answer.
