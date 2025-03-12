LA Times Today: Big Bear bald eagles Jackie and Shadow welcome third hatchling

Big Bear’s famous baby eagles hatched last week. Their parents Jackie and Shadow had three successful eggs hatch for the first time since researchers began observing their nest. Thousands have watched the livestream from Friends of Big Bear Valley.



Executive Director Sandy Steers joined Lisa McRee to talk about the eaglets, and what’s next for them.