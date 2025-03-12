LA Times Today: Despite the odds, Forrest Gump survived. When wildfires came, so did his bench

“Life is like a box of chocolates: You never know what you’re gonna get.” That famous line from Tom hanks in the Oscar winning movie Forrest Gump. Forrest shares his remarkable life story with strangers while sitting on a park bench.



Now, that bench has its own extraordinary tale – it barely managed to survive the Palisades fire.



L.A. Times special correspondent Chris Erskine has written about it.