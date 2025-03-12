LA Times Today: Secret recordings reveal LAPD cops spewing racist, sexist and homophobic comments, complaint alleges

A new L.A. Times investigations revealed secret recordings that allegedly capture LAPD officers making racist, sexist and homophobic comments. The recordings have sparked public outrage and calls for accountability and reform.



L.A. Times investigative crime reporter Richard Winton brings us more on this story.