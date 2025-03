Status symbol or source of shame? Some Tesla owners are embarrassed by their cars

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Tesla’s brand has taken a hit, since Elon Musk’s foray into politics. The company’s stock is down and the price of used car sales has dropped more than any other brands. Reporter Caroline Petrow-Cohen spoke to several Tesla owners about how this new association with the Trump administration is giving them second thoughts about driving their cars in public.