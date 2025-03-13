LA Times Today: Sobering advice from an expert on how to prevent similar ravaging blazes

As entire neighborhoods in Altadena and the palisades face the long road to recovery, there are still more lingering questions about the fires than satisfying answers.



Jack Cohen is a retired research scientist with the U.S. Forest Services who believes the way we think about fires is all wrong.