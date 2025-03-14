LA Times Today: ‘Simpsons’ producer’s epic tree house demolished after fight with city

For nearly 25 years, a treehouse stood in a Sherman Oaks neighborhood, built by an ex-producer of “The Simpson’s.” But this was no Simpson’s treehouse of horrors. This was a beloved attraction for family and neighbors that was affectionately dubbed “Boney Island.”



For years, the city of L.A. fought to tear it down. Here now, is the final chapter of the saga of the beloved treehouse.