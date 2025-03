92 years since the Long Beach earthquake

On March 10, 1933, at 5:54 p.m., Southern California was jolted by a powerful earthquake. The 6.4 magnitude quake violently shook the region, with Long Beach bearing the brunt.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



This week marks 92 years since the tremor, so Tom Carroll dug into the L.A. Times archive to better understand how this disaster continues to shape California today.