Women’s pinball tournament at Walt’s Bar

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



In 2019, Walt’s Bar in Eagle Rock began a women’s pinball tournament as a way to get more women and non-binary people involved in pinball. The night has a $5 buy-in and awards cash prizes to the top four winners – with first place taking home a trophy. For any curious pinball wizards or novices: the competition is held on the second Monday of every month at 8 p.m. Video by @bexcastillo