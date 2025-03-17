The sights of MLB Fan Fest in Tokyo, Japan

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



At Tokyo Skytown Tree, the MLB is throwing a fan fest for those wanting to experience the Tokyo Series with games, food and photo opportunities with the World Series trophy and Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki ... well, a cardboard version of them.