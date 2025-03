Molly Malone’s Irish Pub reopens after fire

Molly Malone’s on Fairfax Ave. has been a St. Patrick’s Day institution for the past 57 years. But last June, a fire scorched the pub’s facade, forcing an 8-month closure. After months of dedicated work, the beloved bar reopened—just in time for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Tom Carroll swung by at 10 AM to see how many folks “called in sick” to keep the tradition alive.