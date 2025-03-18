LA Times Today: Patt Says: Judges get creative with sentencing for petty crimes
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
- Share via
When someone commits a crime, you’d expect them to go to prison, get a fine or at least get a stern warning, right? But, as L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison found, some judges are getting more creative with their punishments these days.
Here’s what Patt says.
Here’s what Patt says.