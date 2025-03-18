LA Times Today: “What Lies Unseen” reveals the secrets of America’s lakes

Old phones, car batteries, even archeological artifacts – all kinds of mysteries lay buried at the bottom of lakes across California and the U.S.



Divers with “Clean Up The Lake” have made it their mission to remove the junk, litter and debris in our lakes to preserve these bodies of water for future generations. Their work is now in a new docuseries, “What Lies Unseen.”



Clean Up The Lake founder Colin West joined Lisa McRee.