LA Times Today: California businesses are reeling from Trump’s on-again, off-again tariffs

President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff wars with Canada, Mexico and China are hitting U.S. businesses hard, especially here in California.



From hardware stores to farmers to retail clothing, local business owners are bracing for price increases and supply chain interruptions. And trying to keep up with Trump’s unpredictable decisions has proven nearly impossible.



L.A. Times wealth reporter Andrea Chang wrote about how California businesses are struggling.