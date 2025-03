Kiké Hernández, Miguel Rojas talk similarities between Latin American and Japanese baseball

Los Angeles Dodgers players Kiké Hernández and Miguel Rojas talk ahead of the first game of the 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers season about playing in the Tokyo Dome and the similarities between their Latin American baseball culture and Japanese baseball culture.