Who’s watching the Dodgers play in Tokyo at 3 a.m.?

Some Dodgers fans had a very early morning today (or a late night, depending on who you ask). The team is away in Tokyo opening the MLB 2025 season with two games against the Chicago Cubs. Due to the time zones, the first game of the season began at 3:10 a.m. PDT. But a few hundred determined superfans didn’t let that stop them from convening at Cosm, an immersive sports venue in Inglewood, to watch the game. Rebecca Castillo stopped by to join in on the fun.