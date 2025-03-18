Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:49
Who’s watching the Dodgers play in Tokyo at 3 a.m.?
California

Who’s watching the Dodgers play in Tokyo at 3 a.m.?

By Rebecca Castillo
Some Dodgers fans had a very early morning today (or a late night, depending on who you ask). The team is away in Tokyo opening the MLB 2025 season with two games against the Chicago Cubs. Due to the time zones, the first game of the season began at 3:10 a.m. PDT. But a few hundred determined superfans didn’t let that stop them from convening at Cosm, an immersive sports venue in Inglewood, to watch the game. Rebecca Castillo stopped by to join in on the fun.
California
Rebecca Castillo

Rebecca Castillo is a video creator and special projects lead for Los Angeles Times’ High School Insider and other Public Affairs programs. A Southern California native, she is an alumna of Swarthmore College and USC.

Advertisement