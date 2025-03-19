Advertisement
Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar answer Very Important Questions about their film ‘Drop’
From life as fat kid and subway airdrops to crystal meth and fake muscles, the stars of got into a lot (of trouble with their publicists, probably).

By Nicholas Ducassi
 and Mark E. Potts
Meghann Fahy and Brandon Sklenar answer Very Important Questions about their latest film, “Drop.” From life as fat kid and subway airdrops to crystal meth and fake muscles, the stars of got into a lot (of trouble with their publicists, probably). In “Drop,” which *drops* into theaters April 11, a widowed mother, on her first date in years, arrives at an upscale restaurant where she meets her handsome date. But their chemistry begins to curdle as she begins being irritated and then terrorized by a series of anonymous drops to her phone.

