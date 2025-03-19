LA Times Today: Malibu has become an earthquake hotbed as the L.A. area sees rise in moderate temblors

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



You’ve lived in Southern California for any length of time, you probably have an earthquake story. They happen all the time.



A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled Malibu on Sunday, but caused no major damage. Over the past 13 months the Los Angeles area has seen a rise in moderate earthquakes. Ron Lin covers earthquake safety for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with the story.