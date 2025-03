Tasting the unique concessions of the Tokyo Dome

The Los Angeles Dodgers open their 2025 season against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Series. The two games are being played at the Tokyo Dome, which has some fun concession offerings, things you won’t find at many other baseball parks. Los Angeles Times video journalist and expert eater, Mark Potts, takes you on a tour.