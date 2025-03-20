LA Times Today: Nearly everything Tommy Hawkins cherished in life was destroyed in the Palisades fire

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



It’s an L.A. love story buried in the ashes of the Palisades fire. That blaze wiped out more than 5,000 homes. One of them belonged to the late Tommy Hawkins, a former Los Angeles Laker and Dodgers executive.



And now his widow, Layla Hawkins, is left with just his memory and the hope of rebuilding the home she and Tommy once shared.