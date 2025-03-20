LA Times Today: With L.A.’s mayor facing a recall threat, her supporters go after billionaires

The effort to recall L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is growing. Her critics say she mishandled the palisades wildfire, public safety and other issues. But the mayor’s allies claim she’s under attack from wealthy billionaires, including real estate developer Rick Caruso.



David Zahniser covers city hall for the L.A. Times and has been following this drama.