A choir where all singers are welcome?

An adult secular choir has become massively popular thanks to its policy of no shaming and letting in everyone who wants to join.

Tom Carroll stopped by a rehearsal of the Landlights Community Choir, a secular L.A. County singing group, to chat with its founder to better understand this question: Why create a space for singers of all abilities?