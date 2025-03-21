LA Times Today: Patt Says: Is extraterrestrial life just an asteroid away?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
- Share via
For generations, humans have pondered whether we’re truly alone in the universe.
Extraterrestrial lifeforms will likely not look like E.T. or little green Martians. But L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked at a space rock with some promising, and microscopic, signs of life.
Here’s what Patt says.
Extraterrestrial lifeforms will likely not look like E.T. or little green Martians. But L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked at a space rock with some promising, and microscopic, signs of life.
Here’s what Patt says.