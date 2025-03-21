LA Times Today: Patt Says: Is extraterrestrial life just an asteroid away?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



For generations, humans have pondered whether we’re truly alone in the universe.



Extraterrestrial lifeforms will likely not look like E.T. or little green Martians. But L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison looked at a space rock with some promising, and microscopic, signs of life.



Here’s what Patt says.