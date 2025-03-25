LA Times Today: When wildfire destroys a home — and a loved one’s urn — the search begins

It is something no fire victim should have to face – digging through the charred remains of your burned out home, looking for the cremated remains of a loved one in the ashes of the destruction.



But now, archaeologists are using specially trained dogs to help find sniff out those cremated remains.



David Wharton recently watched how this remarkable process played out in Altadena.