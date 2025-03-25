LA Times Today: California bans food ‘sell by’ dates. Will it save you money without getting you sick?

We’ve all seen these labels on our groceries: “Best before,” “Sell by,” “Please enjoy by.” But do food labels accurately indicate when food is still good to eat?



L.A. Times reporting fellow Sandra McDonald wrote about a state law that aims to clear up food label confusion – and could save you money.