An old book is new again

Los Angeles Before the Freeways was originally published in 1981, then went out of print.

Nathan Marsak got a hold of a copy years ago and loved the book so much that he eventually bought the rights and now, with Angel City Press, he’s republished the book in an expanded format, with a new introduction and more photos. The book comes out today so Tom Carroll met him next to Angels Flight to better understand why this book needed to be republished.