LA Times Today: Patt Says: Will advancing robots make grocery baggers a thing of the past?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



Artificial intelligence can write your kids’ essays, provide companionship and answer almost any question you ask it.



But as concerns over A.I. grow in creative industries, L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison thinks it could be coming after a very different job.



Here’s what Patt says.