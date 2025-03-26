LA Times Today: Fast fashion pioneer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy — again

Forever 21 has been a fast fashion staple for more than 40 years, offering trendy clothes at low prices. At its peak, the brand earned more than $4 billion in annual sales.



But, as L.A. Times reporter Caroline Petrow Cohen writes, nothing lasts forever.