LA Times Today: Fast fashion pioneer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy — again
Watch L.A. Times Today at 8 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
- Share via
Forever 21 has been a fast fashion staple for more than 40 years, offering trendy clothes at low prices. At its peak, the brand earned more than $4 billion in annual sales.
But, as L.A. Times reporter Caroline Petrow Cohen writes, nothing lasts forever.
But, as L.A. Times reporter Caroline Petrow Cohen writes, nothing lasts forever.