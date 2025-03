Filming the Arroyo Seco Parkway’s treacherous ramps

The Arroyo Seco Parkway mainly opened in 1940 and is known for being the first freeway in the United States. Today, you may know it as the stretch of the 110 that connects Pasadena to Los Angeles. Some of the parkway’s on- and off-ramps have short runways and blind curves, making it difficult for drivers to merge. Rebecca Castillo stopped by to talk to filmmaker Jake Wolfert, who has documented many drivers making the dreaded merge.