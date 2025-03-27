Rare sports moment: A Yankees fan does something nice for a Dodgers fan

When Freddie Freeman hit a walk-of grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series, I rushed for the exit of Dodger Stadium as a frustrated and embarrassed Yankees fan. It wasn’t until months later that I decided to find the Dodgers fan who was sitting in front of me at the game that I took a photo of on my disposable camera. how could I find him? Enter Reddit...