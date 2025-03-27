LA Times Today: California loves Dungeness crab. But concerns over whale safety put industry in peril

California’s Dungeness crab industry was once a booming business. But crabbers are now struggling with their hauls because of strict rules aimed at protecting whales. And many fishermen are questioning whether their business can even survive.



L.A. Times reporter Hannah Wiley joined Lisa McRee to discuss.