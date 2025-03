Saya de Malha: Far from shore

Hundreds of miles from the nearest port, the Saya de Malha Bank is one of the most remote areas on the planet, which means it can be a harrowing workplace for the thousands of fishers that make this perilous journey. The farther from shore that vessels travel, and the more time they spend at sea, the more the risks pile up.