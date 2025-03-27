What’s that sound?

Today is the home opener for the Los Angeles Dodgers. That means non-baseball fans across the L.A. basin will hear a roar at 4:10pm and say, “the **** was that?” That’s the traditional flyover that happens at the start of the first home game of the year.

Here are flyover specifics from the Dodgers’ communication dept. They’re going to be 4 planes. Two F-15Cs flying down from the 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno, California. And two F-35Cs from the 63rd Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale. So don’t worry, it’s just part of the tradition.

