Advertisement
VIDEO | 00:42
What’s that sound?
California

What’s that sound?

Today is the home opener for the Los Angeles Dodgers. That means non-baseball fans across the L.A. basin will hear a roar at 4:10pm and say, “the **** was that?” That’s the traditional flyover that happens at the start of the first home game of the year.

By Tom Carroll
Here are flyover specifics from the Dodgers’ communication dept. They’re going to be 4 planes. Two F-15Cs flying down from the 144th Fighter Wing in Fresno, California. And two F-35Cs from the 63rd Fighter Squadron at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale. So don’t worry, it’s just part of the tradition.
California
Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll is a content creator for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2022, he created, produced and hosted the web series “Tom Explores Los Angeles.” He has produced stories for NPR and Gimlet. A fourth-generation Southern Californian, he is a graduate of Occidental College and the University of Southern California.

Advertisement