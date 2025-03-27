Selena’s killer is up for parole 30 years after shooting Latin superstar

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The woman who fatally shot singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez will soon become eligible for parole on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the Tejano music superstar’s death.



Yolanda Saldívar, now 64, has spent three decades in prison following her conviction for first-degree murder. Saldívar shot the singer in the back at a Days Inn hotel in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1995 after Quintanilla-Perez accused her of embezzling money.