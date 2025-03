Saya de Malha: The vanishing predators

Share Share via Close extra sharing options Email Facebook X LinkedIn Threads Reddit WhatsApp Copy Link URL Copied! Print



The Saya de Malha Bank, with its rich biodiversity, should be teeming with sharks, but the predators are conspicuously absent. The culprit: a fleet of more than 200 industrial fishing vessels and the booming illegal trade of shark fin.