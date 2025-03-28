LA Times Today: Los Angeles wildfires spark interest in ‘SuperAdobes’

Is there a way to fireproof our cities to make them more resistant to wildfires? Well, maybe. There’s a type of sustainable structure that is touted to withstand colossal disasters such as earthquakes, hurricanes and yes – fire.



They’re made from things like sand bags, barbed wire and earth and they’re called SuperAdobes.